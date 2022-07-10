EDF cyber security ‘shortfalls’ see energy giant placed under further monitoring

FRENCH Power Giant EDF is being scrutinised by the UK’s Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) after it identified shortfalls in the firm’s cyber security defences.



Following a number of routine inspections over the past year, the regulator said it had found “shortfalls in governance, risk and compliance and certain technical controls” at EDF and that it was putting the company under “enhanced attention”, The Telegraph reported.



EDF is upgrading its IT systems and a restructuring its internal security department, which reportedly contributed to the increased monitoring.



EDF confirmed the additional ONR scrutiny and added that the body’s findings “do not relate in any way to nuclear safety and the safe operation of EDF’s UK reactors”.



“We are constantly striving to improve security and work with various bodies, including the ONR, to achieve this. The cyber threat is a constantly evolving area and we want to stay ahead of the threat.”