ECCEUKCH: The First Year of Activities to Promote European Extra Virgin Olive Oil in the UK and Switzerland Comes to a Close

The first year of ECCEUKCH – The Excellence of European Olive Growing in the UK and Switzerland, the three-year information and promotion programme dedicated to high-quality European extra virgin olive oil, co-financed by the European Union under Regulation (EU) No 1144/2014, has come to an end. Promoted by the Tuscan Association of Olive Growers OL.MA. S.a.c. (OP OLMA), OP Latium and the EAC – Association of Exporters of Crete, the project aims to enhance awareness and recognition of PDO and PGI certified extra virgin olive oils in two strategic markets: the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

Over the first twelve months, ECCEUKCH developed a comprehensive programme of initiatives, with a strong experiential component, particularly in the Swiss market. Activities in retail outlets and the catering sector were designed to create opportunities for direct contact between the product and the consumer. Guided tastings, information materials and in-depth sessions highlighted the distinctive characteristics of European PDO and PGI extra virgin olive oils, with a focus on origin, quality and production methods. To support these activities, an integrated digital communication strategy – combining social media and targeted advertising campaigns – amplified the project’s visibility, helping to extend the narrative and public engagement far beyond the in-person experience. Among the initiatives carried out, the activity linked to the world of pizza delivery stands out, accompanied by customised project stickers.

This initiative was designed to tap into everyday consumption moments and broaden points of contact with the public, conveying the values of quality and authenticity of European EVO. In the Swiss market alone, thanks to promotional days in retail outlets and the catering sector, the project has carried out a total of over 400 promotional days across various cities, involving leading organisations such as the Manor chain. The aim for the next two years is now to extend and consolidate these initiatives to major chains in the UK as well, thereby reaching British consumers too.

Alongside activities aimed at consumers, the project has taken part in major international trade fairs, with the aim of fostering dialogue with industry operators, buyers and stakeholders. The calendar kicked off with the Speciality & Fine Food Fair in London, before continuing in Switzerland with participation at OLMA in St. Gallen. Marking the transition between the first and second years is the presence at the International Food & Drink Event (IFE) in London, running until 1 April 2026. The Programme is present with an 18-square-metre stand designed as a meeting and tasting space, featuring a selection of PDO and PGI extra virgin olive oils and the direct participation of representatives from the promoting organisations.

Ecceukch forms part of European policies to promote quality agri-food products, helping to raise awareness of the PDO and PGI schemes and the characteristics of European extra virgin olive oil. In line with the Farm to Fork and Green Deal strategies, the programme promotes more conscious and informed consumption. With the first year now complete, the project continues with the aim of consolidating the activities launched and further expanding initiatives in the target markets.

For further information, visit the project’s official website: https://ecceukch.eu/ and its social media channels on Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260331537950/en/

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