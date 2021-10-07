ECB chair to step down after just a year in the job

Ian Watmore has stepped down as chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board after serving just a fifth of his five-year term.

The ECB said the decision was mutual.

Watmore said he was stepping down “in mindfulness of my own wellbeing and that of the game which I love.’

Watmore and the ECB have been under lashings of criticism in recent weeks for a decision to pull-out of a proposed tour to Pakistan.

That built on previous criticism of CEO Tom Harrison and other senior executives receiving sizable bonuses despite Covid-19 wreaking havoc on the game’s finances.

Harrison and other bigwigs shared a £2.1m bonus despite the ECB embarking on a redundancy program at the same time.

Players also agreed to pay-cuts.

Watmore said he “was appointed to the post in a pre-pandemic era, but Covid has meant the role and its demands on time are dramatically different to all our original expectations, which has taken a personal toll on me”

“Given this, the board and I feel the ECB will be better served by a new chair to take it forward post pandemic.

“Leaving now, at the end of the season, gives the board time to find a new chair to support cricket through the challenges of the 2022 season and beyond,” he continued.