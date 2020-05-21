Easyjet to restart flights from 15 June, passengers to wear face masks

Easyjet today committed to restarting flights from 15 June, with all passengers and crew required to wear face masks.

The budget airline will resume a “small number” of flights mainly on domestic routes in the UK and France where “there is sufficient customer demand to support profitable flying”.

Easyjet said it plans to introduce new routes over the coming weeks as coronavirus lockdowns ease and customer demand rises.

But customers, cabin crew and ground crew must wear face masks, while the flyer will undertake “enhanced” cleaning and disinfection of its aircraft.

It will also make disinfectant wipes and hand sanitiser available and forego an in-flight food service for now.

“We will continue to refine our schedule planning and our capacity expectations for the remainder of 2020, which will be confirmed in due course, whilst also continuing our focus on minimising cash burn,” Easyjet added.

“The measures have been implemented in consultation with aviation authorities ICAO and EASA, and in line with government and medical advice.”