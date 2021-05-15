Easyjet hires headhunters to steer search for new chairman

Easyjet has hired headhunters to begin the search for the successor to chairman John Barton, who will step down next year.

Sky News reported that the budget carrier had hired Lygon Group to conduct the search.

Barton, who will step down next May after a full nine year term as the airline’s carrier, has been at the helm through one of the most turbulent periods in aviation history.

The coronavirus pandemic has decimated the airline industry, with carriers forced to ground planes, shut routes, and axe staff due to travel restrictions.

Last quarter Easyjet’s revenues fell 90 per cent year on year. The airline is now hoping that there will be some semblance of a summer season in order to begin the long road to recovery.

In addition, Barton has faced enormous pressure from Easyjet founder and biggest shareholder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, who tried to oust him last year.

The mogul threatened to requisition a series of shareholder meetings after the pandemic hit to force Easyejt to abandon a £4.5bn Airbus order.

But at an EGM last year, Barton survived the attempted defenestration, winning 58 per cent of the vote.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the firm said: “Easyjet chairman John Barton will have served nine years in May 2022 which is the recommended maximum for best practice corporate governance.

“As a result, the board will ensure an orderly transition and so easyJet is working with Lygon. John remains fully committed to his role.”