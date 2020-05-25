A police chief has formally written to Durham Constabulary to request they “establish the facts” about Dominic Cummings’ visit during lockdown and whether he broke the law.

Acting police and crime commissioner, Steve White, has written to Durham’s chief constable Jo Farrell “asking her to establish the facts concerning any potential breach of the law or regulations in this matter at any juncture.”

Read more: Watch: Islington neighbours heckle Dominic Cummings on way home

A joint investigation by the Mirror and the Guardian revealed on Friday that Cummings, his wife and young son had travelled to his parents house in Durham in late March.

He and his wife both had coronavirus symptoms and self-isolated for the recommended 14 days in Durham.

Listen to our daily City View podcast as we chart the economic fallout and business impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite backlash from some Tory backbenchers, Boris Johnson has stood by his adviser and said Cummings had acted “legally and reasonably” having “followed the instincts of every father”.

However it emerged on Saturday in a joint report by the Sunday Mirror and the Observer that Cummings was spotted on two other occasions in Durham in April.

In a statement, White said: “I am confident that thus far, Durham police has responded proportionately and appropriately to the issues raised concerning Mr Cummings and his visit to the County at the end of March.”

Read more: Boris Johnson backs Dominic Cummings over lockdown travel row

“It is clear however that there is a plethora of additional information circulating in the public domain which deserves appropriate examination.”

“I have today written to the Chief Constable, asking her to establish the facts concerning any potential breach of the law or regulations in this matter at any juncture. It is vital that the Force can show it has the interests of the people of County Durham and Darlington at its heart, so that the model of policing by consent, independent of government but answerable to the law, is maintained.”

“It will be for the Chief Constable to determine the operational response to this request and I am confident that with the resources at its disposal, the Force can show proportionality and fairness in what has become a major issue of public interest and trust.”

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.

Get the news as it happens by following City A.M. on Twitter.