Dubai Sheikh labelled domestic abuser by judge as he loses custody of children

A British judge has said Dubai’s sole leader inflicted “exorbitant” domestic abuse against his ex-wife, after he launched a campaign of “coercive ad controlling behaviour” against the mother of his children.

The Family Court awarded sole custody for the couple’s two children, to the former wife of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as it said Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s contact would be limited to phone calls and messages.

The ruling comes after the London court heard the Sheikh made his ex-wife fear for her life, after launching a campaign against the princess, which saw him order the hacking of phones belonging to his ex-wife and her lawyers.

“His Highness’s behaviour towards the mother … whether by threats, poems, coordinating press reports, covertly arranging to purchase property immediately overlooking hers, phone-hacking or in the conduct of this litigation, has been abusive to a high, indeed exorbitant, degree,” the judge said.

“Although conducted on a scale which is entirely outside the ordinary circumstances of cases heard in the Family Court in this jurisdiction, the father’s behaviour towards the mother of his children is ‘domestic abuse’,” the judge added.

The judgement came as Judge Andrew McFarlane awarded Princess Haya £554m for the children’s long-term maintenance and security. Altogether, the case has cost well over £70m in legal fees – a sum described by McFarlane as “truly enormous.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum denies the allegation and has played no part in the proceedings.