Drug-drivers could be forced to take rehabilitation courses before using cars under new government plan

Drug-drivers could be forced to take rehabilitation courses before being allowed to get behind the wheel, according to proposed government plans.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps today launched a call for evidence to decide whether those who had been caught drug-driving need to follow in drink-drivers’ footsteps and complete rehabilitation.

“If we are to make our roads safer still, there is no room to be lax on drug-driving, which is why I have launched this call for evidence today,” he said.

“It’s only right that drug-drivers must undergo rehabilitation before getting back behind the wheel, helping protect the public from this hidden problem and stamping out drug-driving for good.”

While the number of drink-drive related deaths has gone down 88 per cent between 1979 and 2015, drug-driving collisions have gone up significantly over the last few years.

In 2016 the number of injuries in drug-driving car accidents was 499 but went up to 713 in 2020, with police arresting more drug-drivers than drunk ones.

RAC’s head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes welcomed the government decision, saying rehabilitation courses help to “reduce reoffending and improve road safety.”

