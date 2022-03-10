Drivers in Camden, Tower Hamlets and Lambeth among worst offenders in UK

London Traffic

London is home to some of the worst drivers in the country, with Camden in particular having the fourth-worst record for crashes nationally.

Four key London authorities have among the highest number of accidents per 100,000 registered vehicles, new figures show this week.

The culprits were Camden, Tower Hamlets, Lambeth, and Westminster, with other areas such as Kensington & Chelsea, Hammersmith & Fulham council and Hackney & Newham, also proving to be dangerous for road-users.

The data, released this week by Quotezone, reveals that Camden has the fourth worst level of car accidents in the country, with a driver safety score of just 39 out of 100, ranking it 137 out of 168 regions across the whole country, for driver safety.

Westminster was the worst offender, with 3,308 crashes per 100,000, shortly followed by Tower Hamlets (3,081), Lambeth (2,652) and Camden & City of London (2528).

It also highlighted that despite a high frequency of crashes in the capital, with one in 40 likely to experience a collision, London also had the ninth lowest number of average casualties per accident.

A Lambeth Council spokesperson said: “We have a range of measures to improve road safety, including 20mph zones, school streets and Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) currently in place across the borough.”

Other key London councils with high frequency of accidents have been approached for comment.