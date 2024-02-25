DraftKings Promo Code: Get $1k MLS Bonus for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy

New customers at DraftKings can claim a $1,000 no sweat first bet ahead of this weekend’s standout MLS fixture between LA Galaxy and Inter Miami, as Lionel Messi looks to take his team to two wins from two in the MLS.

Sign up to DraftKings and place a first bet up to $1,000 and, if it loses, receive 100% of your stake back in the form of bonus bets.

Messi’s season got off to a positive start on Wednesday night as they started with a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake, leaving them top of the table on the season’s opening night.

Sign up with the exclusive DraftKings promo code to be eligible for this promotion ahead of this weekend’s fixture, which kicks off at 8:30pm ET. Learn how to claim this offer below, as well as our own picks for LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

How to use the DraftKings Promo Code

Click here to be taken to the DraftKings sign-up page. Enter your personal details like your name, address, date of birth and email. Create a unique, memorable username and password combination. Sign in and make your first deposit of $5. Place a first bet up to $1,000 at DraftKings. Wait for it to settle. If it loses, receive a refund of bonus bets to the value of your first stake, up to $1,000. Enjoy!

DraftKings Legal States

DraftKings Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami Picks

Inter Miami is a slight favorite for this fixture at +140 with DraftKings Sportsbook, while LA Galaxy is +150. Given their performance on Wednesday night, we are siding with Miami to add to their victory with a second in a row on Sunday.

There are plenty of interesting player props that we like the look of in this fixture, and it is difficult to avoid Messi in this section. The 36-year-old is +450 to score the first goal in this match, while teammate Luis Suarez is +450. Another selection we like the look of is Robert Taylor to score anytime in the match. Taylor was a regular goalscorer after the acquisition of Messi last season and opened his account for this season during the 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ – Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-8000 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy