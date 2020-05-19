Downing Street confirms 'air bridges' quarantine exemption is under review

Downing Street has confirmed the government is considering “air bridges” between the UK and other countries to allow Britons to travel to some locations without quarantine.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps floated the idea in the House of Commons yesterday, suggesting deals could be struck with some countries to exempt travellers from quarantining on arrival or when they return to the UK.

The UK will soon make it mandatory for everyone entering the country from abroad to self-isolate for 14 days, with some reports that fines could reach £10,000 for non-compliance.

The Prime Minister’s Official spokesman today said: “It’s an option under consideration, but it’s not an agreed government policy.”

“When we’re in a position to publish full details we will do so.”

Greek tourism minister Haris Theoharis told the BBC last night that an air bridge between his country and the UK would be welcomed.

There was an estimated 2.5m trips from the UK to Greece in 2018 alone.

“If we don’t impose quarantine for people coming to Greece from the U.K. from someday onward, we would welcome it if the U.K. extended the same thing,” he said.

The potential quarantine exemption plan comes after the UK appeared to u-turn on a two-way quarantine exemption with France.

On 10 May, a statement from Number 10 said: “No quarantine measures would apply to travellers coming from France at this stage; any measures on either side would be taken in a concerted and reciprocal manner.”

It has since been made clear by the government that there is no deal for a France exemption for travellers, but lorry drivers may be able to cross the channel without needing to self-isolate when they return.