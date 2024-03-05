Double-decker bus crashes into an All Bar One in Tottenham Court Road

A double decker bus has crashed into a pub in central London’s New Oxford Street. Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 10am. (@markarby)

The yellow bus was photographed smashed through the front windows of All Bar One, near Tottenham Court Road Tube station, at around 10am on Tuesday morning.

The London Fire Brigade was called to the scene at 10:11am.

The Met Police have issued a statement: “We were called at 10.16am on Tuesday, 5 March to reports that a bus had collided with a pub in New Oxford Street, WC1.”

“Officers responded. There were no reports of any injuries.”

Photographs of the incident were posted on X, formerly Twitter, and showed piles of smashed glass on the pavement.

Not sure how it happened but a bus crashed into a building near Tottenham Court Road Station. Police, Fire Brigade and ambulance in attendance. pic.twitter.com/1fPopjMrx8 — Mark Arby (@markarby) March 5, 2024

A bus has crashed into a building on New Oxford Street in Central London pic.twitter.com/rnXL605FbD March 5, 2024

A spokesperson for All Bar One, told City A.M : “Due to a bus colliding with a neighbouring property, our building has been evacuated as a precaution.

“We understand all buildings are being assessed for safety, but we are hopeful normal operations will be able to be resume as soon as possible.”