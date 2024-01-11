Electric double-decker bus erupts into flames in Wimbledon during rush hour

Credit: https://twitter.com/StevenW65432097

An electric double decker bus dramatically caught fire in the centre of Wimbledon this morning, with residents reporting a loud bang and thick smoke.

Videos and photos showed clouds of smoke billowing from a red double-decker bus on Wimbledon Hill Road and Alwyne Road. ‘We heard a huge bang. We were terrified’ Max Pashley, a local resident, told City A.M.

There have been no reported injuries, according to the Met, while road closures and cordons are expected to remain in place for some time. “We thank the local community for their patience and cooperation as emergency services work at the scene,” a spokesperson said.

The London Fire Brigade was at the scene at Alwyne Road, not far from the Alexandra pub, after being called at 7:21am, while the Met Police were contacted at 7:23am. A 25 metre cordon was put in place around the incident and road users are still being diverted away from the area.

There was congestion to Wimbledon Hill Road, which was partially blocked, and to Wimbledon Village southbound and the Broadway northbound.

Merton Police issued a statement advising drivers to “avoid the area of Wimbledon Hill Road this morning. There will be congestion as the road is blocked off in both north and southbound directions. Please avoid the area of Wimbledon Hill Road this morning.

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said they were still unsure of the exact cause of the fire.

Not what we expect to see on the school run….



Bus on fire – and the fumes are awful…. pic.twitter.com/SQD83TkR0W — Roderick Cameron MBA Scaleup/MidTier Biz Strategy (@RodCam24) January 11, 2024

#Wimbledon Hill Road in both directions partially blocked, queueing traffic due to bus fire at Alwyne Road. Congestion to Wimbledon Village southbound, and back through the one-way system to the Broadway northbound. January 11, 2024

Transport for London have been approached for comment.

