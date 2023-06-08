Don’t trust every “recyclable” logo you see: greenwashing is rife in construction too

If you think greenwashing is limited to retail or fashion, think again. It’s rampant in the construction industry. So buying the right materials requires a lot of diligence, writes Victoria Brocklesby

Brand after brand within the retail and packaging spaces is being undone by ‘greenwashing’ claims. Just look at Coca Cola, Unilever, Tesco and H&M among others. Yet greenwashing isn’t just limited to these sectors; it’s rife within the construction industry too. It’s just no one was talking about it, until now.

For many, greenwashing is a deceitful marketing tactic intended to deliberately mislead customers. For others, it can happen even when there are good intentions, like when the messaging is not clear enough or if the company is not thorough enough in its sustainability policies across all aspects of its business.

Either way, the impact it has on our buying behaviours and the environment are significant. Sustainability credentials now play a vital role in why a consumer purchases a certain product, an industry professional sells or selects a specific system, or an investor takes an interest in a particular business. If companies are spreading misinformation, it makes the decision-making process incredibly difficult.

Greenwashing in the construction industry is challenging to identify. Terms like “eco”, “green”, “sustainable”, “non-toxic” and “recyclable” are often used vaguely or with unclear language on websites, marketing materials, and social media posts. Superficial claims lacking substantiation are common. Trusting brands blindly is no longer an option, necessitating self-education on the sustainability aspects of products and services to prevent exploitation.

I have seen businesses manipulate product information to ensure they “meet” industry regulations. This includes exaggerations of the time and money spent on upgrading products to be more thermally efficient, when in fact, they have simply added an extra pane of glass to a window. While this does achieve the short-term aim, it’s a quick fix and has long term implications, such as making the product more expensive for the consumer, and less environmentally friendly due to more materials being used.

This continues into the recyclability of products. We have seen UPVC manufacturers, who solely use long-lasting plastic, speak about how they recycle, but in practice, recycling it is incredibly challenging. Materials made from something called uPVC – unplasticised polyvinyl chloride – do not decompose, making them difficult to eliminate, with 83 percent of UPVC waste going to landfill, according to the WWF.

This means identifying greenwashing requires diligence. Accreditations play a vital role in establishing trust, allowing people to assess a company’s commitment to ethics and sustainability. It can be useful to look for third-party recommendations from reputable organisations, rather than self-appointed accolades. Consumers should pay attention to product-focused industry accreditations, while industry professionals should seek certifications demonstrating commitments to quality and sustainability, such as ISO 9001 for quality or ISO 14001 for environmental standards.

Materials used in construction also warrant attention, with aluminium gaining popularity due to its performance and positive environmental impact compared to alternatives like plastic or timber. Aluminium’s durability and recyclability make it an excellent choice. Considering materials when making purchasing decisions is crucial.

However, there is light at the end of the ‘greenwashing’ tunnel. New regulations in the UK aim to improve building energy efficiency in line with the government’s net-zero emissions target by 2050. These changes will deter greenwashing as compliance becomes mandatory. This transition presents a challenging yet exciting time for the construction industry, where only the best products, systems, and services will remain viable, simplifying purchasing decisions for buyers.