Don’t let risk aversion undermine national security

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Original engraved signage is displayed over an entrance to Royal Mint Court, the proposed site of China's new UK embassy, on November 25, 2024 in the Tower Hamlets borough of London, England. The fate of China's proposed new embassy complex at Royal Mint Court, a historic site near the Tower of London that it bought in 2018, is now in the hands of government ministers after the rejection of its original planning application by Tower Hamlets councillors in 2022. The council had cited potential impact on the Tower of London and the residents of neighbouring Royal Mint Estate. The British PM and Chinese Premier discussed the proposal in a face-to-face meeting at last week's G20 summit. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The government must be bold and reject the Chinese super embassy, says Mark Wheatley

The best of our leaders have become increasingly demoralised; the worst of them seem irresponsible or addicted to dissembling and deceit. Our large corporations and ministries all too often seem purposeless; partial and immediate interest trumps longer gain. In the City, ‘risk appreciation’ became ‘risk aversion’ and is now, arguably, ‘diligence aversion’.

Many leaders are obsessed by the risk of policy or tactical mistakes. They fear decisions and end up counting beans while they bleed to death. Cowardice and cupidity reign – enterprise is squashed.

Regrettably, we can see this mindset in parts of our financial infrastructure. For every £14,000 of UK Pension fund investment, only £1 goes to the sharp end – UK Venture/Tech. Only one of our FTSE 100 firms has a founder on the Board – Tim Steiner at Ocado.

If we lived in a cosy paradise, this state of affairs would not be an issue. However, we live in a competitive world. We also face a series of sharp and present threats.

In security terms, we are challenged by adversaries like Russia and China. Commercially, we face competition from regions where growth is still evident – US, MENA and the Far East.

Across Europe today, satellites menace. Drones intrude. Missiles go astray. ‘Trawlers’ spy. Fighters buzz. Cables are severed and websites are compromised. Retailers, hospitals and government bodies are held to ransom.

Such activities target our security and our prosperity. Increased Defence funding is eaten-up by increased salaries for servicemen and women (vital), better housing (vital too) but also the funding of flawed initiatives promoted by the Foreign Office and Treasury – imposed on the Ministry of Defence.

Senseless and irresponsible

The handover of the Chagos islands was strategically senseless; paying vast sums to enable it was fiscally irresponsible.

Moreover, the recent failure even to prosecute people for whom there was allegedly prima facie evidence of treason is especially worrying. UK Sovereign resilience was tested and found wanting when our justice system stumbled.

When the story of the alleged China spy case flared into the headlines, the government also – as quietly as possible – deferred deciding the fate of the Chinese ‘super-embassy’ planned for the edge of the City.

You might recall that previously, Keir Starmer was overt about having drawn this decision from local authority to Whitehall for review, at the request of the Chinese Premier – Xi. In the wake of the spying scandal, even Starmer could not be seen to allow the embassy. However, the decision will be announced next month.

There is still a powerful lobby behind the Chinese government’s ambition – despite the fact that the site is adjacent to vital UK financial data lines.

Some cite Chinese threats to cut off water to our Embassy in Beijing if we don’t allow the new diplomatic HQ. Some in the Square Mile feel the super embassy is vital to show friendliness, to promote trade. I feel differently. Firstly, we provide services to our Chinese partners at a fair price – creating mutual value. Our trade doesn’t require the controversial embassy and our Chinese counterparts should value that, if their interest is primarily commercial.

My view is that we certainly must not bow to Chinese Ccommunist threats against the legitimate operation of our current embassy in China. That is raw bullying and we would be cowards to crumble to it. We would not sever the water or power which China’s diplomats here require, and they should not likewise threaten our basic diplomatic presence in China.

However, we should not view the Chinese plans as merely diplomatic or commercial. Chinese officials have used diplomatic premises in the UK for nefarious purposes. Protesters have been dragged inside for a beating. They have also raised bounties on refugees who deserve our protection. We should not allow a fortress-like site to imperil our national security.

Fear of risk has hobbled too many decisions in too many parts of our national life, but here is a case where a bold call can and should be made. I hope that our government finds the brains and the backbone to resist Chinese pressure and deny the super embassy. We can and must welcome trade, but we don’t need a castle of spies on the edge of our vibrant City to underpin it.

Mark Wheatley is director at Delano Wheatley Consulting Limited