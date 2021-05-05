Donald Trump's Facebook ban upheld by oversight board

Facebook’s oversight board has upheld the ban of former US President Donald Trump but said the indefinite suspension was wrong.

In a much-awaited verdict, the oversight board said it upheld Facebook’s decision but said it was “not appropriate… to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension.”

“Facebook’s normal penalties include removing the violating content, imposing a time-bound period of suspension, or permanently disabling the page and account,” it added.

The social media giant indefinitely blocked Trump’s access to his Facebook and instagram accounts over concerns of further violent unrest in the wake of the US Capitol riots in early January.

At the time Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg said that “the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.”

The independent panel today said Trump “created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible” but did not hold back on criticising Facebook’s own handling of the situation.

It concluded Facebook is not allowed to keep a user off the platform for an “undefined period, with no criteria for when or whether the account will be restored” and the company should review its response.

“In applying a vague, standardless penalty and then referring this case to the Board to resolve, Facebook seeks to avoid its responsibilities. The Board declines Facebook’s request and insists that Facebook apply and justify a defined penalty,” the board added.

Facebook said it would consider the board’s decision and determine an action that is “clear and proportionate”. Trump’s accounts remain suspended.