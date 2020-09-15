Donald Trump hailed the “dawn of the new Middle East” at the White House this afternoon as Bahrain and the UAE signed historic deals with Israel.

The Gulf states are the first Arab nations to officially recognise Israel in over a quarter of a century.

Egypt, in 1979, and Jordan, in 1994, are the only other nations in the region to have normalised relations with their long-time rival.

The deals come as part of a wider strategic realignment in the Middle East amid growing concerns against the rising influence of Iran.

Most Gulf states have boycotted Israel for decades due to the dispute over Palestine.

According to reports from the Israeli military, Palestinian militants fired missiles into the state from Gaza while the ceremony was going on.

They are also a considerable coup for Trump, coming as the build up to the 2020 presidential election gathers pace.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said the agreements were “a major stride in which people of all faiths and backgrounds live together in peace and prosperity” .

He also said that “five or six” other countries would soon be coming together to sign their own accords with Israel, although he did not provide specifics.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed the accords with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani in front of crowds at the White House.