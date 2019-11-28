City Talk
Twitter users have hit back at Donald Trump after the US President posted a picture of his head photoshopped onto the body of Sylvester Stallone’s iconic character Rocky.

The punchy image was posted after Trump boasted about his “gorgeous” chest at a rally in Florida on Tuesday.

The bizarre soundbite came as the President was forced to deny theories that he suffered a heart attack earlier this month, stressing instead that he was in rude health.


He did admit to having visited the US army’s national medical centre on 17 November.

Twitter swiftly fought back with unsurprising savagery:

Star Wars’ Mark Hamill had this to say:

The BBC’s Jon Sopel chose instead to compare the tweet to one of President Obama’s pre-Thanksgiving pictures.

The photo was posted yesterday, on the 34th anniversary of the release of Rocky IV, in which the erstwhile American overcomes Soviet star Ivan Drago.

