Donald Trump ‘enjoyed’ No 10 meeting with Boris Johnson

US President Donald Trump has said he “enjoyed” a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street last night.



Trump, who is in London for a Nato summit, said the pair discussed the military alliance and trade issues.

Enjoyed my meeting with Prime Minister @BorisJohnson of the United Kingdom at @10DowningStreet last night. Talked about numerous subjects including @NATO and Trade. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2019

It comes as world leaders gather for the 70th anniversary of Nato, with talks expected to cover issues such as cybersecurity and terrorism.



Johnson told reporters on his way in that Nato’s “very simple concept of safety in numbers” has provided “peace and prosperity for hundreds of millions of people”.



The Prime Minister has pledged that the government would continue to invest two per cent of its GDP into defence, calling its commitment to Nato “rock solid”, and is expected to reiterate the alliance’s commitment to defend one another.



But the summit is at risk of being overshadowed by escalating tensions between the US and France.



Trump yesterday slammed President Emmanuel Macron after the French leader described Nato as “brain dead”.



In a freewheeling, impromptu press conference, Trump retorted: “France is not doing well economically at all, they are struggling. It’s a tough statement to make when you have such difficulty in France.”



The pair have also clashed over trade issues after the US threatened tariffs on some luxury French goods in retaliation to its proposed digital services tax.



In a further blow to diplomacy, footage has emerged from last night’s reception at Buckingham Palace appearing to show several heads of state mocking Trump.



When Johnson asks Macron why he was late, Canadian prime minister Trudeau is heard saying: “He’s late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top.”

The line seems to be a reference to the French President’s testy earlier press conference with Trump, in which the two leaders sparred on issues such as Nato’s role, Turkey, and Islamic State fighters.

Later, Trudeau adds: “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

Princess Anne is also trending on Twitter this morning after further footage appeared to show her refusing to greet the US President.

