Donald Trump: Boris Johnson is ‘exactly what the UK has been looking for’

President Donald Trump has called any bid by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to oust Boris Johnson from Downing Street “very hard” after the Prime Minister set out plans to suspend parliament ahead of Brexit.



Trump added that Johnson is “exactly what the U.K. has been looking for” as he praised the Tory PM as the UK hurtles towards the Brexit departure date of 31 October.



Earlier today Johnson confirmed he has asked the Queen to suspend parliament before the Halloween Brexit deadline.



The move would give MPs little chance of blocking a no-deal Brexit.



Opposition MPs have agreed to work together to use legislation to block a no deal. But Corbyn has said a no confidence vote in the government could be an alternative strategy.



Trump tweeted: “Would be very hard for Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain’s Labour Party, to seek a no-confidence vote against New Prime Minister Boris Johnson, especially in light of the fact that Boris is exactly what the U.K. has been looking for, & will prove to be “a great one!” Love U.K.”



Main image credit: Getty