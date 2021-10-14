Hiring spree: Domino's to create 8,000 new jobs as sales soar

Domino’s is expanding its team in time for Christmas and has announced 8,000 new driver roles on the back of strong third quarter trading results.

In a statement, Domino’s revealed that system sales had swelled to £375.8m in Q3 up 9.9 per cent like-for-like and taking the delivery company’s total earnings this year to date to £1.1bn.

With seven pizzas sold per second during the three months and 13 sold per second on July 3 as England took on Ukraine in football’s European Championship Domino’s is rapidly expanding. The takeaway giant will hire thousands of new staff as it heads into a busy period over the festive season.

Dominic Paul, Chief Executive Officer of Domino’s, praised the company for delivering “another strong quarter” which demonstrated “excellent momentum in the business.”

“We have built on our strong performance through the pandemic as restrictions have been lifted, with our collections business continuing its recovery and our total order count growing in a profitable and sustainable way,” said Paul.

Nicola Frampton, Operations Director, for Domino’s Pizza Group commented on the recruitment drive. She said “While 2021 has been a busy year for us so far, we still have our busiest period just around the corner.

“We’re really keen to hear from those wanting to join the Domino’s team,” she continued, noting that the company is sweetening the deal by making the majority of contracts permanent.

“I first joined Domino’s when I was a student, working part-time, in November 2020,” said Tom Coker, Domino’s Bath Oldfield Park Store Manager. “I quickly progressed from an in-store to a shift manager, then became an assistant manager, and finally a store manager a few months later – all within 10 months.”

