Domino's Pizza hires former Costa boss as new chief executive

Domino’s Pizza Group has appointed former Costa boss, Dominic Paul, as its new chief executive.

Paul led the coffee shop chain from 2016 to 2019 ahead of the £3.9bn sale of the business by Whitbread to Coca-Cola last year. Prior to this, he served as senior vice president of international with Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.

Read more: Domino’s Pizza switches to ‘contact-free delivery’ but suspends dividend payments

Paul replaces David Wild who had previously announced his intention to retire from the business, and Paul will take up his role on 1 May 2020.

Last week, Domino’s Pizza said it had suspended its final dividend payment despite a surge in sales as Britain adjusted to lockdown. The pizza delivery firm said it had to hire more delivery drivers to cope with demand but “the volatility of delivery sales” and “an uncertain outlook” had required to take “a cautious and prudent approach”.

Sign up to City A.M.’s Midday Update newsletter, delivered to your inbox every lunchtime

Domino’s chairman Matt Shattock said: “We are delighted to have attracted a CEO of Dominic’s calibre, and I’m very much looking forward to working with him.”

“He is a high energy leader with great experience of driving powerful consumer brands to new heights, and of partnering with franchisees. These are the skills which will be vital as we seek to take this business to the next level.”

Paul said: “I am hugely excited to be joining Domino’s. It is a much-loved brand with great people and some of the best franchisees in the world, and there is a strong foundation to build on.”

“I am confident that we can take the business to the next stage of its development, and build a long term and profitable future for our franchisees, colleagues, customers and shareholders.”

Get the news as it happens by following City A.M. on Twitter.