Dominic Cummings to be interviewed as part of Downing Street parties investigation

Dominic Cummings has engaged in a concerted campaign to attack Boris Johnson and other members of government over the past few months, which included an epic seven-hour committee meeting and a number of blog posts.

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser is set to be interviewed as part of the Cabinet Office’s investigation into Downing Street’s lockdown parties.

“If we reach the end of the investigation and the inquiry hasn’t spoken to Dominic Cummings, eyebrows would be raised,” a Cabinet Office source told Sky News, which first reported the news.

The news comes on the same day the Prime Minister denied lying to Parliament when he said he thought the lockdown-breaking party was considered a work event, City A.M. reported.

Johnson today said that “nobody told me and said that this was something that was against the rules”.

The former aide on 8 January said a “senior No 10 official” invited people to “socially distanced drinks” in May 2020.

Cummings wrote on his blog that he and another adviser had warned that could have been against the rules.