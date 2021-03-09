Domestic cruises set to restart from 17 May

Domestic cruises could restart in the UK along with the lifting of travel restrictions from 17 May, MPs were told today.

Maritime minister Robert Courts told the All Party Parliamentary Maritime and Ports Group that such trips could restart along with domestic holidays from that date.

A statement from the Department for Transport confirmed that “will be aligned with the wider resumption of the domestic tourism and indoor hospitality sectors”.

According to Boris Johnson’s roadmap for lifting restrictions, 17 May is the earliest that indoor dining, hostels, hotels and B&Bs will reopen again.

After a year in which cruise liners have remained in moored in ports around the world due to the pandemic, today’s announcement will be extremely welcome.

“This is a much needed fillip for an industry on its knees”, said Jackie Doyle-Price, the APPG’s chair and MP for Thurrock.

“This partial re-opening offers the cruise sector an opportunity to demonstrate that its processes are robust for both passengers and crew to start to rebuild consumer confidence and get people back onboard.”

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow welcomed the news, saying: “We are delighted that the Government has acknowledged that UK domestic cruise holidays can begin from May 17.

“Whilst it will take some weeks after this date for us to restart our operations we are very much looking forward to welcoming guests on board this summer for our series of Ultimate Escape staycations – UK coastal cruises.

“Details of these, with ships, dates and itineraries will be announced later this month.”

However, the announcement did little good for the share prices of cruise liner firms Carnival and Saga, which are currently down 2.2 and 3.5 per cent respectively.