Author and property and business expert Vicki Wusche guides clients through property investments that could generate up to 8-12% net return which might create an income stream that could free investors from full-time jobs.

She helps clients plan the cost of their ideal life — one where work can become a choice based on your passions. Take up the offer of a free five-minute online audit that generates a personalised score and report to help you plan how you could retire young and wealthy. The first 100 people to take the online audit and book a complimentary call to discuss their scores, will also get a copy of her book The Wealthy Retirement Plan posted free of charge.

Visit vickiwusche.com/cam offer valid until 1 June 2021.