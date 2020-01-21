Dixons Carphone sells 8,000 smart speakers a day to offset mobile decline

Dixons Carphone suffered another drop in mobile revenue in its latest quarter but robust sales of TVs, gaming consoles and domestic appliances kept it on track for its financial targets.



The retailer saw UK & Ireland mobile like-for-like revenue fall nine per cent over the 10 weeks to 4 January, and 11 per cent on a reported basis, declines that were in line with expectations.



Two per cent growth in electricals revenue for the UK and Ireland helped offset the drop in Dixons’ shrinking mobile business, however, with online growth for the division up seven per cent.



But the company warned it was down against the market by over three per cent despite selling 8,000 smart speakers a day over Christmas.



International like-for-like revenue rose three per cent, with the Nordics and Greece growing three per cent and six per cent respectively.

But overall Dixons Carphone’s international sales slipped one per cent, as did the Nordics.



Overall, UK & Ireland online-in-store sales rose 140 per cent.



Dixons Carphone stuck to its full-year guidance.

Chief executive Alex Baldock said:



We’ve had a good peak in a weak UK market and we’re on track to deliver what we promised for this year, and with our longer-term transformation. Peak saw us continue to invest in our strategic initiatives with encouraging results. Credit and services adoption rates increased, online sales grew strongly, and our newly remodelled stores performed well. Coupled with our unambiguous price promise, alongside better availability and delivery, this led to big improvements in customer satisfaction and strong market share gains in electricals.



