Dive time: The ultimate luxury under the sea with Scenic Eclipse

History has just been made as luxury cruise ship Scenic Eclipse successfully completed the first submersible dive on the South Georgia Islands in 40 years.

On 31 January, Scenic Eclipse’s onboard submarine Scenic Neptune took guests on the underwater expedition in Stomness, South Georgia during a 21-day Antarctica & South Georgia voyage departing from Ushuaia.

Designed for maximum sightseeing with seating for up to six guests plus a pilot, Scenic Neptune can offer up to eight dives per day taking guests up to 300 metres below the surface, with internal climate control, a surround sound system and 280-degree swivel seats that allow for viewing from both sides of the submarine with strong exterior lights to pull shipwrecks and sea life into focus.

Captain James Griffiths, director of Marine Operations, said: “We’ve been eagerly awaiting this historic moment since the application process began over two years ago. After working closely with the authorities to gain permission, we’d like to thank them for placing their trust in us to operate these dives.

Seeing our plans become a reality and being able to offer our guests this incredible experience unrivalled by any other cruise line is an incredible moment for our team.”

Expedition Operations Manager Jason Flesher, who led the first dive, adds: “It was an extraordinary experience to be on board Scenic Neptune’s maiden submarine dive in South Georgia – and was a moment that both myself and our guests will remember for a lifetime. To personally accompany our very first guests was truly remarkable. We witnessed a diversity of rich marine life unlike anywhere else in the world, including bioluminescent jellyfish, pelagic Antarctic krill and a vast array of marine benthic fauna.”

Read more Bacon: Man and Beast at the Royal Academy review

Scenic Eclipse is the first vessel to be granted permission to dive submersibles on the South Georgia Islands after working closely with the local authorities to increase knowledge and awareness of this delicate eco-system.

The ultra-luxury discovery yacht was created to deliver the ultimate 6-star cruising experience, carrying just 228 travellers seeking total destination immersion as she sails through Antarctica, Europe, the Baltics, various fjords, North America, Central America, South America, the Mediterranean, Japan, Siberia and Russia. Passengers are made up of some of the world’s wealthiest people and they know how to unwind, spending their time kayaking, paddleboarding and making use of the fleet of zodiacs.

You can also take part in culinary masterclasses or head to the Senses Spa for a wellness day equipped with temperature-controlled plunge pools, saunas, steam rooms, signature thermal loungers, therapeutic pressure showers and a range of holistic and alternative therapies.

Read more Sessions Arts Club review: A restaurant worthy of all the hype

Scenic Eclipse boasts some of the finest suites at sea from entry-level Verandah Suites to the crown jewels Owners Suite, measuring in at over 2,000 square feet with a private terrace featuring its own spa, pool and sun loungers, a therapeutic spa bath, insuite dining for up to eight guests, a dual vitality mist shower with colour light therapy, a walk-in wardrobe and a spa day bed as well as a full mini-bar stocked with wines, Champagnes and spirits personalised to your tastes, canapés and petit fours delivered to your suite, VIP embarkation and a personal butler are on hand should you have a sudden craving for caviar or an in-suite massage – credit cards at the ready.