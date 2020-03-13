Disneyland theme parks closed due to coronavirus

Disneyland theme parks in California, Florida and Paris have been closed due to the global outbreak of coronavirus.



The theme parks will be closed from this weekend to the end of the month, and Disney has also suspended all new cruise departures for the same period.



In a statement the company said: “We are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, 15 March, through the end of the month,” the company said in a statement.



Hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice, the company said.



The company had previously announced the closure of its sites in California.



Disneyland theme parks in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo are still closed after being shuttered earlier this year following the outbreak of coronavirus, which began in China.



Comcast’s Universal Studios near Los Angeles will also close at the weekend, and will remain shut until 28 March.



After the Disneyland announcement, S&P revised Disney’s credit outlook to negative from stable, citing event cancellations and travel restrictions due to coronavirus.



“The negative outlook on Disney reflects the increased uncertainty around the extent of the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the global economy,” S&P said.

