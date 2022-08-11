Disney takes online video crown away from Netflix as global streaming war heats up

Entertainment giant Disney said late last night it has taken over streaming rival Netflix in the total number of subscribers for the first time ever.

Having gained 14.4m subscribers to its Disney+ the franchise now maintains a 221m total subscriptions across its streaming offerings.

This is compared to Netlfix’s reported 220.67m total global subscribers.

It is the first time any competitor has passed the streaming giant on the number of total subscribers.

“We had an excellent quarter, with our world-class creative and business teams powering outstanding performance at our domestic theme parks, big increases in live-sports viewership, and significant subscriber growth at our streaming services,” said Disney chief executive Bob Chapek.

“With 14.4m Disney+ subscribers added in the fiscal third quarter, we now have 221m total subscriptions across our streaming offerings,” he continued.

“We continue to transform entertainment as we near our second century, with compelling new storytelling across our many platforms and unique immersive physical experiences that exceed guest expectations, all of which are reflected in our strong operating results this quarter,” Chapek added.