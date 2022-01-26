Disney defends Snow White remake after Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage branded it ‘backward’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Peter Dinklage attends “Cyrano” opening night party at Irvington Bar & Restaurant on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Disney has responded to criticism from Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage about its upcoming Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs remake.

The entertainment giant said it would “avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film”.

In a statement about the live action remake, Disney stated: “We are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community”.

“We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

It comes after Dinklage, who has achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism, called the project “backward”, questioning remake of the original 1937 film.

“I was a little taken aback by [the fact] they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White,” he told podcaster Marc Maron.

“But you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

“You’re progressive in one way but you’re still making that backward story of seven dwarves living in the cave,” he added.

“They were so proud of that, and all love and respect to the actress and the people who thought they were doing the right thing but I’m just like, ‘What are you doing?'”

He said that Disney should have rethought the project, reworking the Brothers Grimm tale.

According to reports from Hollywood Reporter, Snow White will have cultural consultants, just like Disney’s remake of Aladdin and Mulan. The film has been in development for three years, and West Side Story breakout star Rachel Zegler has been cast to play the Disney princess.