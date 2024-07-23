Diriyah: The Birthplace Of Saudi Arabia Will Be A Centre of Cultural Excellence

Diriyah is one of a number of extraordinary giga-projects funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Kiran Haslam, Chief Marketing Officer at Diriyah Company, tells Inside Saudi why Diriyah will be a centre of cultural, artistic and entertainment excellence.

Could you start by telling us about your role as Chief Marketing Officer at Diriyah Company and what your day-to-day responsibilities entail?

My job is to lead the marketing efforts to frame Diriyah, The City of Earth, in the hearts and minds of people around the Kingdom and the world. As the original capital of the First Saudi State, Diriyah’s value proposition is unique, and the project Diriyah Company is entrusted with executing will help redefine what a future urban landscape can and should be, focused on the human scale connections that each of us yearns for.

I have the privilege of overseeing and contributing to the full range of marketing roles, from digital marketing and interactive technology to communications and complex branding strategies, as we build this extraordinary destination.

Diriyah has its heart in the historic UNESCO site. To what extent does this play a part in Diriyah’s branding and visitor proposition as you create a city of the future?

Diriyah is a testament to its harmonious connection with the natural environment and its rich historical legacy. It stands as an embodiment of sustainable, people-centric urban development and community-focused growth, occupying a unique and significant place in the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The historic At-Turaif district, completed in 1766 was the capital of the First Saudi State, and Diriyah, the birthplace of the Kingdom established as such in 1727. It is the ancestral home of the Al Saud royal family, and acted as a crossroads for humanity as people traversed the desert on pilgrimage or trade routes. It is this history and legacy that we are using as inspiration for shaping a new destination and cultural gathering place that millions of visitors will enjoy.

We are deeply committed to our conservation efforts on the historic UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif, which reopened to the public at the end of 2022. Using the centuries-old mud brick Nadji architecture to inspire us, we are building a place that celebrates the past, embraces the present and reimagines the future. We are perhaps unique in terms of any development project of this scale in ensuring that this heritage influences elements of the design of every building or new asset we are creating. From hotels to luxury residences, from shopping precincts to cultural arenas, you will experience a truly world-class and pedestrian focused urban environment that is deeply rooted in our rich history and culture, but built for the future.

In what ways will Diriyah offer a distinctive visitor experience compared to other destinations across the Kingdom and the region?

We are proud to be the first of Saudi Arabia’s incredible giga-projects to have opened to the world, already welcoming over two million visitors since December 2022. Experiencing our lovingly conserved At-Turaif district and the newly reimagined Bujairi Terrace with its array of unique global restaurant brands alongside the very best of traditional Saudi cuisine.

But that is just the beginning. Work is now underway on building seven internationally acclaimed hotels: the Four Seasons, Six Senses, Aman, Corinthia, Oberoi, Capella and The Address. Later this year we will open our first property – the Luxury Collection Hotel Bab Samhan with 135 rooms. These are the first of over 40 hotels planned in the years to come.

Diriyah, named the Capital of Arab Culture for 2030 by the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALESCO) is set to become an arts and culture hotspot as we develop and open assets such as an offering of nine museums and ten iconic landmarks including the recently announced 20,000-seat multipurpose Diriyah Arena and the Royal Diriyah Opera House, while in sports and recreation there will be a Greg Norman-designed championship golf course and the Royal Diriyah Equestrian and Polo Centre. All of this together will establish Diriyah as an international centre of cultural, artistic and entertainment excellence.

Which types of visitors are you aiming to attract to Diriyah, and how will your visitor goals meet the Kingdom’s tourism goals under Saudi Vision 2030?

In Diriyah, we see a destination that will be one of the greatest gathering places in the world, a unique destination for humanity, and a place that will eventually welcome over 50 million visits annually from around the Kingdom, the region and the world. The global traveller today is seeking something new, a hunger to be the first to discover places and extraordinary experiences where visitors have not ventured before. That is what we offer them here in Diriyah and across Saudi Arabia, as this undiscovered but amazing country opens its doors ever wider to the world. The impact we can have on the Kingdom’s rapidly expanding tourism sector will help achieve the Vision 2030 goal of having tourism contribute 10 percent to the Kingdom’s GDP by the end of the decade.

What can visitors look forward to seeing in Diriyah in the years ahead?

The past twelve months have seen a rapid acceleration in transforming our comprehensive master plans from design to reality. We are creating a unique space that will be home to over 100,000 residents, creating 178,000 direct jobs and welcoming millions of visitors annually. They will benefit from a truly connected city with four metro stations, ample parking, pedestrianized retail districts, green spaces, and parks. Visitors will be able to savour our natural environment by walking in Wadi Hanifah, a place where we put sustainable operational practices at the heart of everything we do. That includes planting millions of native trees, shrubs, and plants across the development area. It will be a place to breathe in centuries of heritage, walk, cycle, or ride to experience world-class entertainment and culture and, of course, step back 300 years to the place where the Saudi state was born.

Finally, why should you consider Diriyah for your next destination?

Diriyah is a captivating cultural gathering hub that honours over three centuries of storied heritage. Crafted with a people-first approach to provide an authentic experience for all visitors who are warmly welcome to delve into the historic birthplace of the Kingdom.