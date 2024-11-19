Saudi Arabia: A Unique Travel Experience

At the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, Inside Saudi’s Sir Martyn Lewis stepped onto the Saudi Tourism Authority’s (STA) stand to see just how Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as a ‘Must-Visit’ international tourist destination. Having undergone a significant cultural transformation in recent years, the government has committed vast resources to tourism and hospitality. Blessed with historical sites, amazing landscapes and welcoming people, the Kingdom is now welcoming fast rising numbers of international tourists.

So, just what makes Saudi Arabia stand out among competing travel destinations?

Barbara Buczek, Chief Destination Experiences Officer at Cruise Saudi told Inside Saudi: “Saudi Arabia is very authentic, and authenticity is what tourists are now looking for. We have the true Saudi Hafawah on top of six UNESCO heritage sites and the wonderful Red Sea and Arabian coasts. Most importantly, we have the Saudi people, and they are what make the destination very special.”

Dorothee Anjos, General Manager of Multilem Middle East, the leading global exhibitions and live events agency supporting brands, including STA, agrees: “What makes Saudi Arabia different is the authenticity of Saudi Hafawah. It’s a word in Arabic that describes the generosity and hospitality of the people.”

She explains how the Saudis are really happy to see tourists. It’s not like other countries that are so used to tourists that it doesn’t make a difference to them anymore.

What makes Saudi Arabia different is the authenticity of Saudi Hafawah. It’s a word in Arabic that describes the generosity and hospitality of the people.

Keen to capture the attention of today’s discerning travellers, the STA unveiled its revolutionary AI-powered digital travel guide, SARA, designed as a young Saudi woman with a passion for her country. Offering an advanced, lifelike interactive experience, SARA provides tailored advice and answers questions, from details about Saudi Arabia’s archaeological sites and various landscapes to recommendations for cultural activities and city events.

Another bonus is the novelty value of many of the Kingdom’s tourist attractions because it’s more interesting to go to new destinations and see new things. “Saudi Arabia only opened up five years ago, and every year there are new destinations, new giga-projects and new products, which are all so attractive,” said Dorothee.

Developing Saudi Arabia’s tourism is part of Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s master plan for diversifying away from oil. Dorothee thinks that tourism is one of most important pillars within Vision 2030. “Their target is to bring in 300 million tourists by 2030. They’ve already reached 100 million in 2024, so they are super committed to it.”

The STA is heavily promoting Saudi Arabia as an international tourist destination at travel trade events like the WTM as well as at consumer shows around the world. Their 3000 square metre Visit Saudi pavilion, showcasing some of their giga-projects, was the biggest stand at the WTM.

Dorothee explained how the STA acts as an umbrella and catalyser for the Kingdom’s various destinations, which, as they mature, go on to promote themselves. Both the Red Sea and Hegra, AlUla (Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site), now have their own stands.

She described how these destinations can be enjoyed as a package, with tourists ideally combining a few days in each destination along with a visit to Jeddah.

Meanwhile, Cruise Saudi, a Saudi Public Investment Fund company, is building infrastructure, including new ports and a private island for cruise passengers in the Red Sea. They are also launching the first ever Arabian Cruise line.

Barbara described how it’s been both fun and challenging to develop their own blueprint from scratch rather than copy what’s been done before. “It’s been challenging from the perspective of finding the right talent to work with, but we are there. We are predominantly a Saudi company, and we have many wonderful people who are hungry for this industry to take off.”

“What’s been remarkable is how many cruise lines have entrusted us with their ships so quickly. We started with MSC Cruises in year one, and since then we welcomed 26 Cruise ships from 13 Cruise Lines calling at the three ports we have built so far. We plan to develop 10 destinations by 2030 and to have 1.3 million guests annually by 2035. So far, we’ve welcomed 370,000 guests from 120 different nationalities, so it’s been remarkable growth.”

They are also working alongside Cruise Arabia, which is promoting the Arabian Gulf, and with colleagues from Jordan and Egypt to market the Red Sea destinations.

She concludes with how a cruise guest can experience an abundance of different destinations, with each one offering something different. “You have the authenticity of Saudi Arabia, a green Oman and vibrant Dubai. While, on the Red Sea, you can visit Egypt, Jordan and Petra, followed by Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah, AlUla and our recently announced private island for cruising”.