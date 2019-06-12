Digital tech sector now accounts for a fifth of all UK job vacancies

There were 1.7m digital tech job openings across the country last year, with tech now a major employer across sectors in some of the UK’s biggest cities. Read more: Augmentum Fintech to double in size as it seeks £150m fundraise
Research published by the government’s Digital Economy Council revealed that while London remains a hub for the UK’s digital economy, the tech sector is beginning to spread into new areas.
But now Oxford, Belfast and Newcastle are climbing up the ranks as well, with more than 10 per cent of the population employed in tech.
“We are one of the best places in the world to start and grow a tech business and this new data shows the success is bringing good jobs and helping spread prosperity across the country,” said digital secretary Jeremy Wright.
“We are determined to seize the future opportunities for technology to improve people’s lives by investing heavily to boost the nation’s digital skills.”
The report also highlighted the value of tech jobs, which offer salaries on average 10 per cent higher than other industries.
Read more: London named world’s top tech hub as leaders descend on the capital
“However, those lines are increasingly getting blurred, with technology jobs crossing over into the mainstream sectors like financial services and health, helping them evolve and stay competitive and productive.”