Digital doctor startup Zava secures $32m series A funding

Digital doctor startup Zava has raised $32m in series A funding led by HPE Growth as it kickstarts an expansion plan.The London-based platform, which operates in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, will use the funding to grow its business in existing markets and globally.Zava allows patients to consult with doctors online and order prescriptions to their home or a local pharmacy.David Meinertz, Zava co-founder and chief executive, said: “In a world of an ageing population and rising costs, healthcare systems are at a breaking point.“Barriers are put in people’s way and stop them getting the support they need.“Zava exists to break down these barriers – costs, access and information. Enabling people to do more of what matters to them.“We’re pleased that our new partners at HPE Growth share that great ambition. Zava’s mission is to build healthcare that is accessible, dependable and a fraction of today’s cost.”Interactions between doctors and patients are based on clinical questionnaires designed to save both parties time, Zava said.Since its launch in 2011 the online doctor has engaged in 3m consultations, and each month 100,000 patients use its services.HPE Growth partner Harry Dolman said: “Zava offers a unique and highly scalable model to deliver a more convenient healthcare experience to patients while radically improving the efficiency of healthcare professionals, enabling healthcare systems to reduce the overall costs associated with primary care.”