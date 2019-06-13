Digital doctor startup Zava secures $32m series A funding

The London-based platform, which operates in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, will use the funding to grow its business in existing markets and globally. Read more: Startups break records with £4.8bn VC funding this year
Zava allows patients to consult with doctors online and order prescriptions to their home or a local pharmacy.
“Barriers are put in people’s way and stop them getting the support they need.
“Zava exists to break down these barriers – costs, access and information. Enabling people to do more of what matters to them.
“We’re pleased that our new partners at HPE Growth share that great ambition. Zava’s mission is to build healthcare that is accessible, dependable and a fraction of today’s cost.”
Interactions between doctors and patients are based on clinical questionnaires designed to save both parties time, Zava said.
Since its launch in 2011 the online doctor has engaged in 3m consultations, and each month 100,000 patients use its services.