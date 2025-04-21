DHL suspends large US deliveries as tariffs bite

From 21 April, shipments worth more than $800 (£603) to US consumers from “any origin” will be temporarily suspended.

Parcel delivery firm DHL has temporarily suspended large shipments to the United States as it grapples with new regulations for trade.

From April 21, all shipments worth more than $800 (£603) will be temporarily halted.

US Customs and Border Protection introduced stricter controls on goods worth more than $800 on April 5, with more stringent customs checks and requirements for additional documents.

DHL, which delivers 1.5bn parcels a year, has said the “substantial” changes have caused significant delays to its shipping process, with parcels heading to the US from anywhere in the world subject to multi-day delays.

“This change has caused a surge in formal customs clearances, which we are handling around the clock,” the company said in a statement.

“To maintain the high-quality service commitment of DHL Express to its customers, starting Monday, April 21 2025, and until further notice, DHL Express will temporarily suspend [business-to-consumer] shipments to private individuals in the US whose declared value exceeds $800,” it added.

Chief executive of consultancy TI Insight John Manners Bell told the FT that DHL’s decision could be a sign “the global trading system is starting to break”.

DHL, a German firm, is the first major logistics company to halt shipping as a result of changes to the US tariff system.

“This could become a major trend as postal offices and commercial carriers struggle to cope with the weight of tariffs and bureaucratic burdens placed on them,” Manners Bell said.

“The changes will have real implications for the international ecommerce industry, affecting many millions of parcels that flow every day to US importers, inevitably raising costs for US consumers.”