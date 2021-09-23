DFS struggling with supply chain disruption despite swing to £100m profit

Furniture seller DFS said this morning it is still struggling with disruption in its supply chain, even as it reported a 47 per cent jump in revenue and swung to a profit.

Revenue hit £1.1bn in the year to the end of June, up from £725m a year earlier, and even stronger than the £996m made in the year before that, prior to the pandemic.

Pre-tax profit hit £99.2m, from a loss of £81.2m a year earlier, and 55.6 per cent higher than the same point in 2019.

DFS said it has started the new financial year with “strong trading momentum” as it has a large bank of orders, but is facing demanding conditions.

“Whilst the high levels of demand are welcome, they do present substantial operational challenges for our supply chain and manufacturing teams to overcome,” it said.