DFS sees “more positive” order trend after gloomy sales warnings earlier this year

Sofa seller DFS said it hopes to buck a trend of furniture firms struggling amid the economic crunch, after having a more optimistic September.

Since early September, the London-listed company said it had observed “a more positive trend”, in comparison to prior warnings about a softening of demand for homeware.

It said group order volumes had grown relative to the 2022 financial year and relative to the pre pandemic 2019 financial year.

If acknowledged that “the macroeconomic outlook is uncertain and inflationary pressures remain high,” however said it was confident it could continue “in the digital age.”

Rival Made.com announced its intention to appoint administrators this week, as cash-strapped consumers pulled back on spending on big ticket items.