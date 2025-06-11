Deutsche Bank HQ crowned as Square Mile’s building of the year

The site at 21 Moorfields is owned by Landsec. Credit: Ben Bisek

Deutsche Bank’s “tour de force” headquarters at Moorgate has won the annual City of London Building of the Year Award, unanimously beating the competition.

It’s the second time in a row the Wilkinson Eyre-designed 21 Moorfields has won the prestigious award, with judges lauding its architectural and technical complexity.

The award’s jury, made up of architects, experts and representatives from the Worshipful Company of Chartered Architects, described 21 Moorfields as “a tour de force both of architectural thinking and creative collaboration.”

The “extraordinary” site bridges 60m of active underground infrastructure but was achieved without any interruption to the station or rail services beneath.

“The challenges facing the architects were extreme,” the jury said. “[They] have managed triumphantly to meet the concomitant technical hurdles, while managing to give the project architectural distinction.”

A plaque celebrating the over-station development will be unveiled by the Lord Mayor of London scheduled on October 15.

“We are delighted to be named as the winner of City of London Building of the Year for the second year in a row,” Giles Martin, Board Director at Wilkinson Eyre, said.

“Its expressive structure belies the complexity of the station tunnels and platforms below, and we are proud it will stand for generations to come, showing off the best of London’s skill and talent.”

The landscape of 21 Moorfields, including a roof terrace and independent energy system, was designed by Andy Sturgeon, while Robert Bird Group served as the Structural Engineer.

Vathany Vijayaratna, Deutsche Bank’s UKI CEO, said: “[Wilkinson Eyre] have created a fantastic new headquarters for us

here in London… 21 Moorfields has been significant for us. It’s the biggest office we’ve ever had in the UK, and the quality and thoughtfulness of their design has shone through.

“The space they have created strikes a perfect balance between functionality and modern design, creating an environment that encourages collaboration and inspires innovation. The feedback from clients, visitors and staff has been really positive, and it’s a building we’re proud to welcome people into.”