A statement piece of furniture can transform a room.

Minotti London is a leader in high-quality contemporary furniture, with designs and philosophies informed by interior design and architecture professionals. Comprising fully trained interior designers who understand the needs of private clients and architects alike, the team offers a high level of bespoke service, whether customers are purchasing a single piece or fitting out an entire property. Minotti London ensures the skills of talented artisans are combined with the latest modern technologies, balancing industrial precision with sensitivity and eye for detail.

For more information, contact info@minottilondon.com or call 020 7323 3233 minottilondon.com