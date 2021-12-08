Department store Fortnum & Mason appoints new chief operating and innovation officer

Luxury department store Fortnum & Mason has appointed Iain Roberston to a new role of chief operating and innovation officer.

Robertson will join the retailer after a 17-year stint at Burberry, where he was senior vice president of global planning and inventory.

He will join the department store in February 2022 and oversee the supply chain and logistics.

Read more Harrods slashes 700 jobs as pandemic weighs on high street

Fortnum & Mason chief executive Tom Athlon said: “Ian has shown incredible innovation in his time at Burberry. I see how he works with supply chains and logistics teams to further transform what he is doing in Fortnum.

Robertson added: “I am excited to be coming on board to such an iconic British brand, one that I have long admired from afar.

“Come February, I’ll be diving into the behind the scenes at Fortnum’s and working with Tom and the wider team to continue the ambitious plan to better serve our customers around the world.”