Department for business and energy to move into Whitehall office and save taxpayer £5m a year

The department responsible for the government’s energy strategy is moving to the centre of Whitehall in a bid save around £5m a year.

Kwasi Kwarteng’s department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) will transfer from 1 Victoria Street to government owned buildings which house the civil service, by the end of 2023.

This comes after government announced plans to relocate 865 roles to six different regional locations across the country, in a money-saving move.

BEIS is looking to have 30 per cent of its workforce outside of London by 2020.

The new building in Whitehall will be linked to its Heat Network, with cooling provided by efficient het pumps and the latest energy efficient lighting.