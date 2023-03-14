Delta can make easy Work of rivals to win second Glenfarclas

Delta Work just got the better of Tiger Roll in last year’s Cross Country

NOBODY who witnessed the aftermath of last year’s Glenfarclas Chase (4.10pm) will ever forget the image of both DELTA WORK and runner-up Tiger Roll being led into the iconic winners’ enclosure together.

Both warriors had given their all in a titanic battle up Cheltenham’s famous hill with Delta Work just being that bit more suited to conditions than his legendary stablemate.

The pair were quite rightly given one of the receptions of the week despite that fact that they returned in the pouring rain.

Tiger Roll was immediately retired that day, but last year’s hero Delta Work is back to defend his crown and conditions appear to have come right for him again.

The 10-year-old reappeared with an impressive display over the banks at Punchestown in November and then shaped with real promise here when third to Back On The Lash on Trials Day in January.

That race was a handicap meaning he had a virtually impossible task trying to concede 16lbs to the winner and he ran with enormous credit to get as close as he did.

This afternoon’s race is a conditions contest meaning that all the 16 runners, bar the mare Snow Leopardess who gets a 7lbs allowance, carry the same weight.

That’s an enormous advantage for the classy Delta Work who blew the cobwebs away with a spin over hurdles at Navan last month.

Gordon Elliott used to use that Boyne Hurdle as a stepping-stone to this race for Tiger Roll so he is following a well-trodden path.

He can be backed at 11/8 with William Hill and that looks fair enough value considering the advantage the classier types have racing off levels.

In fact, he is not the highest-rated going into the unique marathon contest as that honour goes to his stablemate GALVIN.

There is a definite sense of déjà vu about his presence in this field as it mirrors the situation 12 months ago where an established cross -country specialist was joined by a classy Gold Cup horse seemingly on a downward spiral.

Galvin finished fourth in last year’s Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup and despite winning at Punchestown in October hasn’t been up to mixing it with the best since.

He was well-beaten behind Envoi Allen at Down Royal in November and followed that with an equally lacklustre run behind Conflated at Leopardstown over Christmas.

Elliott is a genius at rekindling flickering flames of enthusiasm and the change of discipline may be just the thing.

A complete change of routine involving hunting, trips to the beach and even a schooling session or two over these fences may well just have relit the fire.

He is a huge threat to his stablemate as the odds suggest and early quotes of 4/1 have long gone – he is a best-priced 9/4.

The only thing that swings it in the favour of Delta Work is the possibility of testing conditions as he was always particularly well-suited by a sound surface.

Davy Russell is a genius over these fences, though, and will be looking to seek some revenge for last year, so the pair are hard to rule out.

The final dart sadly has to fall on the third most classy type to take up the discipline and that’s FRANCO DE PORT at 8/1.

Willie Mullins’ has taken a leaf out of his biggest rival’s book and switched disciplines with a former top-notcher who has lost his way a little.

The eight-year-old has not won since Boxing Day in 2020 but has consistently mixed it with the best over the last couple of years.

He actually finished in front of Galvin when they ran behind Conflated at Christmas and if he takes to these fences he is a real threat too.

Back On The Lash, Gin On Lime, Diesel D’Allier and Snow Leopardess all have the potential to go well but have been set impossible tasks with the conditions of the race.