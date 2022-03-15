Tiger set to roar one final time at Cheltenham

Tiger Roll bids to win at the Festival for the sixth time

LEGEND is used far too freely in modern day society, but in the case of TIGER ROLL it is 100 percent justified.

This terrier-like little horse first turned up at the Cheltenham Festival in 2014 when winning the Triumph Hurdle at 10/1.

He then won the 2017 National Hunt Chase over four miles before landing the 2018, 2019 and 2021 runnings of the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (4.10pm).

Sandwiched between these successes was back-to-back victories in the 2018 and 2019 Grand National, becoming the first horse since Red Rum to win the world’s most famous steeplechase twice.

I’m not going to get into the debate around Tiger’s weight for next month’s Aintree showpiece as connections have already said that win, lose or draw he will be retired after today’s race.

Of course, it’s a shame he won’t get the chance to equal Red Rum’s record, but we should celebrate his remarkable career and both my head and heart say that he will go out in a blaze of glory this afternoon.

He comes alive at Cheltenham and while he was pulled up in the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree in December, there was much more to like about his prep run in a handicap hurdle at Navan in January.

Yes, he was well beaten at the end, but for Gordon Elliott only one day matters and that is today.

Davy Russell, who was on board for that Triumph Hurdle win back in 2014 but hasn’t sat on him at the Festival since then, gets back on him today and you can be sure the whole place will erupt if Tiger manages to bag that sixth Festival trophy.

The only worry I have is that there is plenty of rain forecast today and the son of Authorized is definitely better on a sounder surface.

That said, the Cross Country track is normally a bit drier than the rest of the course so hopefully it doesn’t get too soft.

The biggest danger to Tiger could actually come from one housed a few boxes away from him at home in the shape of DELTA WORK.

You wouldn’t normally fancy a horse making his debut over these unique fences, but this is a multiple Grade One winner who could just be reinvigorated by a switch to a new discipline.

Previously something of a Leopardstown specialist, his last two visits to the Dublin track haven’t gone to plan, so Elliott has decided to switch him to this, and you couldn’t rule him out at 13/2 with William Hill.

However, one at a bigger price who I can see running very well is DIESEL D’ALLIER for local trainer Richard Bandey.

Formerly trained in France, the nine-year-old ran well to be third here in November on his first start for the yard before winning by a nose at the December meeting.

He showed a good attitude that day to get up on the line, taking his course and distance record to 1431 which is very solid given the competitiveness of the races on this track.

If the ground deteriorates, it won’t bother him and he looks a good each-way bet at 16/1 with bookmakers offering four places.

JP McManus’ runners should always be feared in this race, but there doesn’t look to be a lot between Shady Operator, Easysland and Midnight Maestro.

Prengarde is the interesting one having recently moved to Enda Bolger from France, but he has to prove he can do it for his new yard.

Let’s just hope Tiger can do it up that famous hill one last time – he could be greeted by the loudest roar he has ever heard at Cheltenham.