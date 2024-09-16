Deloitte to be first Big Four firm to offer 26 weeks of equal parental leave

Deloitte, one of the Big Four firms, has equalised paid parenting leave in the UK with a new policy that will allows all parents to be eligible for 26 weeks on full pay.

The firm is the first of the Big Four firms to equalise paid parenting leave to 26 weeks’ fully paid.

The policy combines all family leave types that are taken immediately following the birth or adoption of a child, which includes maternity, adoption and surrogacy, paternity and shared parental leave.

The move comes as YouGov research, commissioned by Deloitte, revealed that family leave is a crucial consideration for employees, with nine out of ten (87 per cent) saying it is a major factor when choosing an employer and 85 per cent saying it is key for staying put.

In addition to its equalised family leave policy, the firm is strengthening support for those undergoing fertility treatment by giving paid time off. It is also providing up to 12 weeks additional paid leave for parents whose child requires neonatal care.

In its announcement, Deloitte stated this new policy may boost careers of working mothers, as the data from the YouGov report stated that 54 per cent of working mothers said that if their partner had more parenting leave, it would help them to progress in their career.

The new policy is set to come into effect on 1 January 2025, and will be a day-one right.

Commenting on the policy, senior partner and CEO Richard Houston said: “I’m proud of the changes we’re announcing today – they demonstrate both the significance and value we place on looking after our people during some of the most important moments in their lives, as well as our added commitment to equality.”

While Jackie Henry, Deloitte managing partner people and purpose stated that “we know that equalising paid parenting leave for all parents is an important step in improving gender equality and in giving families the opportunity to share responsibility right from the early days of parenthood.”

She added that “this move demonstrates our ongoing commitment to greater equality in family responsibilities – and will make Deloitte an even more family-friendly place to work.”