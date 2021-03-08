Deliveroo transactions surge to £4.1bn ahead of London listing

The value of transactions made through Deliveroo almost doubled last year due to a surge in demand for takeaway food during the pandemic, the food delivery firm said this morning ahead of its London listing.

The firm’s gross transaction value – the total amount of cash it processes on its platform – grew 64 per cent, from £2.5bn in 2019 to £4.1bn in 2020.

An increase in monthly active customers, greater engagement from its existing consumer bases and a higher spend per transaction drove the growth.

Deliveroo said underlying gross profit soared 89.5 per cent to £358m in 2020, compared to £189m in the previous year.

It narrowed underlying losses for the year to £223.7m, compared to £317m in 2019.

Deliveroo reported its latest financial results alongside the publication of its Expected Intention to Float, ahead of the launch of its London listing.

In a statement this morning, Deliveroo founder and chief executive Will Shu said: “Now we take the next big step in our journey by allowing everyone to have a share in our future.

“That’s why we are planning to take Deliveroo public here in London, the city where it all started – and we plan to offer our customers across the UK the chance to own a part of the business.

“We are proud to be enabling our customers to participate in a future float and have the chance to buy shares. Your loyalty and custom has helped build our business. I want you to have a chance to share in our future.”

