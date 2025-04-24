Deliveroo to crack down on badly-behaved riders with policy hire

Deliveroo is ramping up its efforts to crack down on badly-behaved drivers with a new senior hire.

The London-based food delivery app has posted a job ad for a “rider policy manager” who will be tasked with creating policies “to address breaches of contract by riders which have a detrimental impact on the customer experience.”

According to the ad, a new “rider behavioural policy” will have “the aim of curbing rider fraud and abuse, and improving consumer outcomes.”

Measuring the effectiveness of Deliveroo’s fraud detection, as well as forging partnerships with public relations teams and “sharing emerging threats” will be key to the role.

The rider policy manager will be tasked with investigating loopholes and identifying threats as they emerge.

The person overseeing policies will look at problems such as riders failing to complete deliveries or stealing food from orders.

Issues with takeaways have become more commonplace since delivery apps were introduced.

Under UK law, customers may be entitled to remedies if goods are different to what is ordered or items are missing.

Deliveroo policy says it may offer discounts or refunds if orders are delivered incorrectly.

The policy role has existed within the business previously.

In Deliveroo’s latest quarterly results, the London-based business reported a nine per cent rise in growth transaction value (GTV), a measure of revenue, with order growth up seven per cent.

International GTV also rose nine per cent year-on-year, with order growth up seven per cent, while revenue grew by eight per cent year-on-year, to £518m.

The company maintained its full-year guidance despite macroeconomic issues and uncertainty, with adjusted pre-tax earnings expected to be in the range of £170-£190m.