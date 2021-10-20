Deliveroo keeps going strong in quarter results

Deliveroo has registered a 58 per cent increase in gross transaction value in the third quarter of 2021, while the growth in active consumers and orders has continued to improve, going up 56 and 64 per cent respectively.

“We have continued to make good progress executing against our strategy, resulting in strong performance in the third quarter,” said Deliveroo’s chief executive Will Shu. “This quarter we have partnered with Amazon to offer their Prime customers in the UK and Ireland access to our Deliveroo Plus subscription programme.”

As reported by the company, the numbers of Deliveroo Plus subscribers has double since the partnership’s launch in mid-September, prompting Deliveroo to initiate a partnership with Morrisons for a new grocery service, Deliveroo Hop.

“We have also successfully launched a new rapid grocery service, Deliveroo Hop, in partnership with Morrisons. These are just two examples of innovations introduced this quarter that are consistently improving our consumer value proposition,” Shu added.

“While we are mindful of current and potential macroeconomic disruptions and uncertainties, we expect further strong performance in the remainder of the year and we are increasing our full year GTV growth guidance.”

Initially set between 50 and 60 per cent, Deliveroo’s guidance has now increased to between 60 and 70 per cent growth, while the full year gross profit margin has remained unchanged in the range of 7.50 to 7.75 per cent.