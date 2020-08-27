Deliveroo launches Eat In to Help Out discount for September

Deliveroo has launched an Eat In to Help Out offer for September as the government’s dine-in discount scheme comes to an end this month.

The food delivery firm will offer customers £5 off orders on Monday to Wednesday next month in a bid to support local restaurants.

Deliveroo will fund the discount for the more than 16,000 local restaurants that have signed up, while national chains can participate if they cover the cost themselves.

The move has been backed by chancellor Rishi Sunak, who launched the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme that ends on 31 August.

Sunak said: “This has been an incredibly difficult time for the hospitality sector, both during the lockdown and emerging from it.

“Thousands of restaurants and cafes forced to close during lockdown were thankfully able to continue trading in some way using delivery services such as Deliveroo. For small, independent and local firms this has been a lifeline.”

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme offered customers a 50 per cent discount, up to the value of £10, on food and soft drinks on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

More than 64m meals have been ordered through the scheme, which has been praised by the hospitality industry for encouraging consumers to visit restaurants.

Many in the sector, including industry bodies such as UK Hospitality, have called for the scheme to be extended for at least a further month.

Sunak added: “Our Eat Out to Help Out scheme was designed to help restaurants reopen and protect the 2m jobs in this sector, giving it the boost it needed.

“I hope that people will continue to show their support for this vitally important part of our economy and Deliveroo’s new Eat In to Help Out scheme is another way for them to do so.”