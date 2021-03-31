Deliveroo shares plunge 30 per cent on long-awaited stock market debut

Deliveroo shares are trading down as much as 30 per cent as the company made its long-awaited stock market debut on the London Stock Exchange.

The delivery firm’s shares dropped to below 300 pence per share from the offer price of 390 pence per share, wiping more than £2bn off the valuation.

The offer price is at the bottom end of Deliveroo’s pricing range after a string of fund managers said they would not take part in the deal because of concerns over the firm’s economics.

Additionally, concerns over working conditions for its riders have been cited as one of the reasons investors gave Deliveroo the cold shoulder.

Even with the revised valuation of £7.6bn, London’s biggest IPO since Glencore’s 2011 float, there had been worries the firm, which has not yet made a profit, is still overvalued.

“It reflects the fact that even pricing the IPO at the bottom of the range, Deliveroo was demanding too high a price tag for a loss-making delivery platform in a very competitive space with a questionable path to profitability. The books were covered, it was just plain mis-priced,” Neil Wilson, chief markets analyst at Markets.com said.

Deliveroo sold shares worth £1.5bn in its IPO, raising gross proceeds of £1bn which it said it would use to further growth notably its Editions delivery kitchens.

Rival Just Eat is trading down 2.6 per cent.

