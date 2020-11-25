Deliveroo appoints new chair ahead of rumoured public listing

Takeaway delivery app Deliveroo has appointed Claudia Arney as the company’s first chair, as the business heads for change in 2021.

The move comes as Deliveroo prepares to pursue a rumoured public listing in the coming months.

Arney has worked in executive roles primarily focused on building digital businesses including at Pearson, The Financial Times, Emap and Goldman Sachs. She was also director of the enterprise and growth unit at HM Treasury.

Earlier this month Deliveroo appointed ex-Worldpay chief financial officer Rick Medlock to its non-executive board.

Deliveroo is said to have appointed bankers at JP Morgan as it steps up preparations for an initial public offering in London next year. Goldman Sachs is also on board to oversee its long-awaited London flotation.

In 2021 Deliveroo plans to expand to new locations and develop new tools to support restaurants. It has also said it will support local communities, for example by delivering free meals to vulnerable groups and NHS workers.

Arney said: “There is so much more to come from Deliveroo and I feel privileged to be part of the highly talented team that drives this innovative business forward.”

Deliveroo operates in over 500 towns and cities across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.